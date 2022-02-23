Silk Road Medical (SILK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SILK stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

