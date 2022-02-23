Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce sales of $231.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $182.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

