Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $24.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.
Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.