Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $24.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

