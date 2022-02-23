Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.39

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €144.39 ($164.08) and traded as low as €135.28 ($153.73). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €136.34 ($154.93), with a volume of 2,053,589 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is €145.16 and its 200-day moving average is €144.38.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE)
Further Reading
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.