Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.62. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

