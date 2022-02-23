Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.62. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.