Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

