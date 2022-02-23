Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.41).

SRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of SRP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 627,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.05. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123.40 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

