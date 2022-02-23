SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

NYSE:S opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $84,323,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

