SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.54

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 54645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of research firms have commented on S. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,827,931.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

