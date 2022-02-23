Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 1,263,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,530. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

