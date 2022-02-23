SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $745.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $845.65 and its 200-day moving average is $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

