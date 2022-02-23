SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after buying an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

