SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,619 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82.
