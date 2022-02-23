SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.10 and a 200-day moving average of $271.84. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.