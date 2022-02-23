Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 62,101 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,101 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

