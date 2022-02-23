Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

