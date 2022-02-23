Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $18.15 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 37.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,910 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

