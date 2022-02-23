Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 912.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in RH by 215.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in RH by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.78. RH has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

