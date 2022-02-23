Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

