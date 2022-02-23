Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Price Target Lowered to 400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 450.00 to 400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of SBSNF stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

