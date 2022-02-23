Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,147. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

