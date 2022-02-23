Saputo (SAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Saputo (TSE: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2022 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

2/11/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

2/11/2022 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

1/28/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE SAP traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.00. 392,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,664. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$26.21 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company has a market cap of C$12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

