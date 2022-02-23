Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

