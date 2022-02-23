Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

