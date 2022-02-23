Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Samuel Heath & Sons stock opened at GBX 600 ($8.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. Samuel Heath & Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.06.
About Samuel Heath & Sons
Featured Stories
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.