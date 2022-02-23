Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.16. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

