SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $19,250,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

