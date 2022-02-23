SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SAIL stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.
SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
