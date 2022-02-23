SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

