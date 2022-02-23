Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.16

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 4527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.
The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.
About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
