Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.16

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 4527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.