Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,683. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

