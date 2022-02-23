Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

