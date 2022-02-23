Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 18,141 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

RWAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,301. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

