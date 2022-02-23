Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 708,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

