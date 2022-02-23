Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.74 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE RY opened at C$142.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.74. The stock has a market cap of C$202.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$108.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.93.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.