Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.65) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.68) to GBX 1,737 ($23.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.89).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,602 ($21.79) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,303 ($17.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($28.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,569.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,581.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.69.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($52,087.58).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

