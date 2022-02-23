Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,501 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.69% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,274,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Shares of AAAU opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.