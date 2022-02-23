Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of MKS Instruments worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

