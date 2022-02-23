Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 120,617 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Sunrun worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

