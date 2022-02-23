Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.90. The company had a trading volume of 707,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

