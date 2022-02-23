Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

PRFZ opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $165.73 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

