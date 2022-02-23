Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,680,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

