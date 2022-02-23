Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.31. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33.
About Roxgold (CVE:ROG)
Featured Articles
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.