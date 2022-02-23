Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.
Rogers stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64. Rogers has a one year low of $172.21 and a one year high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
