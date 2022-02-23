Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Rogers stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64. Rogers has a one year low of $172.21 and a one year high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

