Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.17.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.