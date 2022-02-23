Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.
RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.17.
Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.
In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
