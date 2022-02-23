Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.82) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,221.67 ($71.01).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,608 ($76.27) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of £90.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,285.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,081.46.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

