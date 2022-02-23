Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,221.67 ($71.01).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,607 ($76.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,285.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,081.46.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

