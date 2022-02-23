RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $252.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.61.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $394.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.