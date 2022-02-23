RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE:RNG traded down $14.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.19. 44,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $143.79 and a 52-week high of $394.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

