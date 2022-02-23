RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $295.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. RingCentral traded as low as $135.41 and last traded at $135.41, with a volume of 37318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.64.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

