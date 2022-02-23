Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

